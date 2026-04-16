MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price target on the utilities provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.53% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDU. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 10th. Loop Capital set a $21.00 price target on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.25.

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MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.72 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

In related news, Director Charles M. Kelley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,366.04. This represents a 164.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 94.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 6,404.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company's stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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