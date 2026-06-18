MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Eugene Nonko Sells 13,334 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 13,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,213,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,139,390. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $66,736.67.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 1,067 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $10,670.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,134 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $21,340.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eugene Nonko sold 20,001 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,010.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,201 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $32,010.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 26,888 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $269,148.88.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 25,606 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $256,316.06.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,150 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $51,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,003 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,030.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 27,513 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $276,230.52.

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MediaAlpha Price Performance

NYSE MAX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 575,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,922. The stock has a market cap of $632.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.16. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 147.82%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAX. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 target price on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Texas Capital raised shares of MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAX

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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