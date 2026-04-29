MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Eugene Nonko Sells 26,888 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 26,888 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $269,148.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,247,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,485,212.74. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 25,606 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $256,316.06.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,150 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $51,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,003 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,030.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 27,513 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $276,230.52.

On Monday, April 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 27,972 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $280,838.88.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Eugene Nonko sold 22,274 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $224,299.18.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Eugene Nonko sold 15,172 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $153,085.48.

On Monday, April 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 49,844 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $500,433.76.

On Monday, April 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 24,529 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $246,516.45.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 404 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,040.00.

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MediaAlpha Stock Performance

MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 668,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,992. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.39.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 263,024 shares of the company's stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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