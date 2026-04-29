MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 26,739 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 26,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $267,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,891,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,916,900. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Steven Yi sold 6,565 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $65,650.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Steven Yi sold 33,663 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $336,293.37.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $39,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Steven Yi sold 16,047 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $161,753.76.

On Monday, April 20th, Steven Yi sold 28,543 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $287,142.58.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $38,720.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $36,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $39,120.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $36,600.00.

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MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 668,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,992. The firm has a market cap of $645.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.39. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 132.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MediaAlpha from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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