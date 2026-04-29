MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 33,663 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 33,663 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $336,293.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,924,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,220,690.06. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Steven Yi sold 26,739 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $267,390.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Steven Yi sold 6,565 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $65,650.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $39,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Steven Yi sold 16,047 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $161,753.76.

On Monday, April 20th, Steven Yi sold 28,543 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $287,142.58.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $38,720.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $36,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $39,120.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $36,600.00.

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MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.1%

MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 668,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,992. The stock has a market cap of $645.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.39. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 132.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded MediaAlpha from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MediaAlpha

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 680.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company's stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 1,261.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,819 shares of the company's stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 658,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 95.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company's stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 516,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 831.7% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the company's stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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