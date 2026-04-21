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Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Sets New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Medicenna Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week low: Medicenna shares hit a new 52-week low of C$0.59 (last C$0.61) on light volume (41,693) and are trading below both the 50‑day (C$0.75) and 200‑day (C$1.01) moving averages.
  • Weak financials: The company has a market cap of C$50.05M, reported C($0.06) EPS last quarter with analysts forecasting -0.37 EPS for the year, and shows extreme negative margins and ROE alongside a debt‑to‑equity of 3.30.
  • Business focus: Medicenna is a Canada‑based immuno‑oncology firm developing engineered Interleukin‑4 "Empowered Cytokines" aimed at treating multiple cancers by targeting the IL‑4 receptor.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 41693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Medicenna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533,640.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment. The have the potential to purge the tumor and un-blind the immune system to cancer thereby altering the treatment paradigm for a large majority of cancer patients.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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