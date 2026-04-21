Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Sets New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 41693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

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Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Medicenna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533,640.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment. The have the potential to purge the tumor and un-blind the immune system to cancer thereby altering the treatment paradigm for a large majority of cancer patients.

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