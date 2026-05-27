Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $467.0833.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $582.00 price objective on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

Get Medpace alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $429.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. Medpace has a one year low of $291.28 and a one year high of $628.92. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $458.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.59.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.Medpace's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $758,061,000 after acquiring an additional 324,293 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after acquiring an additional 116,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 85,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, and others, reiterated reminders about the pending Medpace securities class action and the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, and others, reiterated reminders about the pending Medpace securities class action and the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline. Neutral Sentiment: The class action centers on claims that Medpace overstated demand metrics and understated cancellations during the April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026 class period. Article Title

The class action centers on claims that Medpace overstated demand metrics and understated cancellations during the April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026 class period. Negative Sentiment: The steady stream of litigation alerts adds uncertainty around potential settlement costs and legal distraction, which can pressure MEDP shares even without new operational news. Article Title

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medpace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medpace wasn't on the list.

While Medpace currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here