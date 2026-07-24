Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $609.00 at Truist Financial

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $462.00 to $609.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.29% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners set a $620.00 target price on Medpace in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $547.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $560.92.

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Medpace Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $607.21. The stock had a trading volume of 213,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,295. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.74. Medpace has a 1 year low of $373.00 and a 1 year high of $677.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.51 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 109.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock worth $518,170,000 after buying an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 205.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 211,411 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,472 shares of the company's stock worth $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $102,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,920,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

More Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medpace reported Q2 EPS of $4.25, beating estimates, while revenue of $707.3 million also topped expectations and rose 17.2% year over year. Article Title

Medpace reported Q2 EPS of $4.25, beating estimates, while revenue of $707.3 million also topped expectations and rose 17.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of 17.25-17.95 and revenue of about $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, signaling stronger full-year growth expectations. Article Title

The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of 17.25-17.95 and revenue of about $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, signaling stronger full-year growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market reports highlighted a big bookings beat, a rebound in the book-to-bill ratio, and stronger backlog conversion, which improve revenue visibility and support the growth story. Article Title

Analysts and market reports highlighted a big bookings beat, a rebound in the book-to-bill ratio, and stronger backlog conversion, which improve revenue visibility and support the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Medpace reached a 52-week high, reflecting renewed confidence in the stock after the earnings beat and improved outlook. Article Title

Medpace reached a 52-week high, reflecting renewed confidence in the stock after the earnings beat and improved outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Medpace to $624 from $547 but kept a neutral rating, suggesting the valuation already reflects much of the recent upside. Article Title

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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