Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

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Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $106.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

More Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Medtronic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,193 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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