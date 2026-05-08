MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Daiwa Securities Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research lowered MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MercadoLibre from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,558.67.

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MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $239.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,630.47. 1,459,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,755.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,967.33. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,593.21 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm's revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 47.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about MercadoLibre

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MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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