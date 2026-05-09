MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Issues Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52), FiscalAI reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from MercadoLibre's conference call:

Net revenue grew 49% year‑over‑year , the strongest pace since Q2 2022, with Brazil a standout (GMV +38% and items sold +56%) driven by the lower free‑shipping threshold.

, the strongest pace since Q2 2022, with Brazil a standout (GMV +38% and items sold +56%) driven by the lower free‑shipping threshold. Fintech momentum remains strong: Mercado Pago MAUs +29%, AUM +77%, credit portfolio nearly doubled to $14.6 billion , and the company issued 2.7 million credit cards as credit card TPV (+90%) and MAUs (+68%) accelerate.

Fintech momentum remains strong: Mercado Pago MAUs +29%, AUM +77%, credit portfolio nearly doubled to , and the company issued 2.7 million credit cards as credit card TPV (+90%) and MAUs (+68%) accelerate. Management deliberately increased investment intensity (free shipping, targeted take‑rate cuts, 1P/CVT logistics, scaling credit cards), resulting in operating income of $611 million and a 6.9% margin that they expect to hold near current levels in the near term.

Management deliberately increased investment intensity (free shipping, targeted take‑rate cuts, 1P/CVT logistics, scaling credit cards), resulting in operating income of and a 6.9% margin that they expect to hold near current levels in the near term. Provisions and cost of risk rose materially—about one‑third of margin compression came from higher provisions in Brazil—driven by a larger share of immature credit card cohorts and longer‑duration personal loans, though management says asset quality remains stable.

Provisions and cost of risk rose materially—about one‑third of margin compression came from higher provisions in Brazil—driven by a larger share of immature credit card cohorts and longer‑duration personal loans, though management says asset quality remains stable. Unit shipping costs fell ~17% YoY from better volume density, slow‑shipping utilization and ops/tech improvements, and early gen‑AI (LLM) deployment in search reportedly improved conversion and ad returns.

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MercadoLibre Trading Down 12.7%

MELI stock traded down $237.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,632.52. 2,329,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,593.21 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,755.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,967.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,465.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

Key Stories Impacting MercadoLibre

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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