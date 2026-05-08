MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1,870.01, but opened at $1,685.00. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $1,652.1190, with a volume of 384,070 shares traded.

The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

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More MercadoLibre News

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and growth beat — Net revenue rose ~49% YoY (fastest growth since 2022), driven by commerce and financial services expansion; that top‑line strength supports a constructive medium‑term growth story. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Revenue and growth beat — Net revenue rose ~49% YoY (fastest growth since 2022), driven by commerce and financial services expansion; that top‑line strength supports a constructive medium‑term growth story. Positive Sentiment: AI upside highlighted — Management pointed to AI improvements (search, recommendations, ads/monetization and fintech risk models) as a lever to increase engagement and monetization going forward. Seeking Alpha: AI Upside

AI upside highlighted — Management pointed to AI improvements (search, recommendations, ads/monetization and fintech risk models) as a lever to increase engagement and monetization going forward. Positive Sentiment: Analyst conviction remains — Scotiabank trimmed its price target but left an outperform stance with a still‑elevated PT, signaling continued analyst confidence in long‑run market opportunity despite near‑term margin pressure. Benzinga: Scotiabank PT

Analyst conviction remains — Scotiabank trimmed its price target but left an outperform stance with a still‑elevated PT, signaling continued analyst confidence in long‑run market opportunity despite near‑term margin pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy: investing for growth — Management reiterated that lower free‑shipping thresholds in Brazil, a Mercado Pago card and inventory/selection expansion are intentional, growth‑first moves that should pay off over time but reduce short‑term margins. PYMNTS: Investments to Fuel Growth

Strategy: investing for growth — Management reiterated that lower free‑shipping thresholds in Brazil, a Mercado Pago card and inventory/selection expansion are intentional, growth‑first moves that should pay off over time but reduce short‑term margins. Neutral Sentiment: Full call/transcript available — The earnings call expands on country‑level performance (Brazil standout) and execution details for logistics/fintech; useful for investors assessing cadence of investment vs. margin recovery. Seeking Alpha: Q1 Call Transcript

Full call/transcript available — The earnings call expands on country‑level performance (Brazil standout) and execution details for logistics/fintech; useful for investors assessing cadence of investment vs. margin recovery. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed and margins compressed — GAAP EPS of $8.23 missed consensus (≈$8.75) and operating/net margins remain under pressure, which triggered near‑term selling in after‑hours trade. Investing.com: Shares Fall After EPS Miss

EPS missed and margins compressed — GAAP EPS of $8.23 missed consensus (≈$8.75) and operating/net margins remain under pressure, which triggered near‑term selling in after‑hours trade. Negative Sentiment: Margin outlook and investor patience required — Multiple outlets flagged that continued logistics/fintech investments will weigh on near‑term profitability; some models and price targets were revised down as a result. Zacks: Margin Pressure

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. Barclays reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MercadoLibre from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,638.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 602 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 170 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 11.7%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,755.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,967.33. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

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