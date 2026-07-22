Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Hovde Group

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the financial services provider's stock. Hovde Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.89% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MBWM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mercantile Bank from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stephens started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on MBWM

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $60.40.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. jvl associates llc raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 67,194 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,777 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,969 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 39.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Mercantile Bank

Here are the key news stories impacting Mercantile Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mercantile Bank posted Q2 results that beat earnings estimates, with EPS of $1.53 versus expectations around $1.32-$1.34, signaling better-than-expected profitability. Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

Mercantile Bank posted Q2 results that beat earnings estimates, with EPS of $1.53 versus expectations around $1.32-$1.34, signaling better-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company said net interest income expanded and commercial loan growth remained strong, pointing to healthy core banking momentum. Mercantile Bank posts strong second-quarter 2026 results

The company said net interest income expanded and commercial loan growth remained strong, pointing to healthy core banking momentum. Positive Sentiment: Mercantile Bank raised its regular quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share from $0.39, reinforcing confidence in earnings and capital strength. Mercantile Bank Corporation Increases Regular Cash Dividend

Mercantile Bank raised its regular quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share from $0.39, reinforcing confidence in earnings and capital strength. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and news coverage are focusing on the earnings call and transcript for additional detail, but no new negative developments have been highlighted.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation NASDAQ: MBWM is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its state-chartered subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of financial products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and consumers across West and Central Michigan.

The bank's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside commercial and consumer loan portfolios.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mercantile Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mercantile Bank wasn't on the list.

While Mercantile Bank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here