Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.19%.

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Mercantile Bank Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $59.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 94.9% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 251.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MBWM. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mercantile Bank to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBWM

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation NASDAQ: MBWM is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its state-chartered subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of financial products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and consumers across West and Central Michigan.

The bank's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside commercial and consumer loan portfolios.

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