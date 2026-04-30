Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 124,903 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 156,296 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,618 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MBGYY traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.51. 479,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$15.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.49. The firm has a market cap of C$55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.82. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of C$13.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.16.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of C$36.98 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mercedes-Benz Group

Key Mercedes-Benz Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mercedes-Benz Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Automakers (including Mercedes-Benz) are expecting a combined ~$2.3 billion in tariff refunds and have begun recognizing that anticipated income, which would boost cash flow and profit headlines if allocated to the group. Read More.

Automakers (including Mercedes-Benz) are expecting a combined ~$2.3 billion in tariff refunds and have begun recognizing that anticipated income, which would boost cash flow and profit headlines if allocated to the group. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Mercedes-Benz to $1.66 (from $1.64), signaling improving analyst expectations for near-term profitability. Upward revisions can support the stock as estimates are a driver of valuation. Read More.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Mercedes-Benz to $1.66 (from $1.64), signaling improving analyst expectations for near-term profitability. Upward revisions can support the stock as estimates are a driver of valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A bullish note on Seeking Alpha reiterates Mercedes-Benz as undervalued, highlights a covered 6%+ yield, strong Q1 free cash flow and an A credit rating, and keeps a high price target and Buy stance — sentiment that can attract income and value-focused investors. Read More.

A bullish note on Seeking Alpha reiterates Mercedes-Benz as undervalued, highlights a covered 6%+ yield, strong Q1 free cash flow and an A credit rating, and keeps a high price target and Buy stance — sentiment that can attract income and value-focused investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reports Mercedes' Q1 operating profit slump was narrower than forecast and it beat market expectations, a near-term positive surprise that can support the share price despite weaker underlying trends. Read More.

Reuters reports Mercedes' Q1 operating profit slump was narrower than forecast and it beat market expectations, a near-term positive surprise that can support the share price despite weaker underlying trends. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company Q1 results: C$0.44 EPS, C$36.98B revenue, net margin ~3.7% and ROE ~5.3% — a mixed print that shows free cash flow strength but ongoing margin pressure; investors will watch guidance and margin recovery plans. Read More.

Company Q1 results: C$0.44 EPS, C$36.98B revenue, net margin ~3.7% and ROE ~5.3% — a mixed print that shows free cash flow strength but ongoing margin pressure; investors will watch guidance and margin recovery plans. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management is upbeat on the full year despite lower revenue and profit in the quarter; that guidance tone helps sentiment but depends on delivery vs. market expectations. Read More.

Management is upbeat on the full year despite lower revenue and profit in the quarter; that guidance tone helps sentiment but depends on delivery vs. market expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Erste marginally cut its FY2027 EPS estimate for MBGYY to $2.17 from $2.18 — a small downgrade that reflects continuing uncertainty around margin recovery and EV transition costs; negative but limited near-term impact. Read More.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes‑Benz brand. The company's product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes‑Maybach, high‑performance variants from Mercedes‑AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes‑Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected‑car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler‑Benz in the early 20th century.

See Also

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