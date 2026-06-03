Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Merck & Co., Inc. logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Merck & Co. has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 19 firms, with 11 buy ratings, 1 strong buy, and 7 hold ratings. The average 1-year price target is about $128.18.
  • The company reported quarterly results that beat analyst expectations, posting EPS of -$1.28 versus an expected -$1.47 and revenue of $16.29 billion versus $15.85 billion expected. Revenue rose 4.9% year over year, and Merck reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of 5.04 to 5.16.
  • Merck also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, payable July 8, which annualizes to $3.40 per share and a yield of about 2.9%. The article also highlights positive pipeline news, including FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for calderasib with Keytruda and encouraging long-term melanoma data.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.1765.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $12,535,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the company's stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $868,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $286.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Trending Headlines about Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Merck said the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for calderasib in combination with Keytruda for certain newly diagnosed metastatic KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer patients, which may speed development and improve the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Moderna and Merck presented five-year data for their melanoma combination therapy, showing a 49% reduction in recurrence or death risk versus Keytruda alone, reinforcing confidence in Merck’s oncology pipeline and Keytruda’s franchise. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Reports highlighted possible new EU approval momentum for Keytruda, which would expand the drug’s reach outside the U.S. and support future revenue growth. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Merck announced a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling financial stability. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Merck is also strengthening its capital structure with a notes offering, which may improve liquidity and financial flexibility. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Merck will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, a routine investor event that could provide updates but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer noting that Merck’s cancer dominance has been challenged by J&J is more of a competitive observation than a direct catalyst, but it underscores pressure in oncology. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported Merck is discussing whether its COVID antiviral molnupiravir could be used in the Ebola response; this is potentially meaningful, but still exploratory. Article Title

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. Right Now?

Before you consider Merck & Co., Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Merck & Co., Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
By Ryan Hasson | May 27, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines