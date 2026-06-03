Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.1765.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $12,535,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the company's stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $868,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $286.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Trending Headlines about Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Merck said the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for calderasib in combination with Keytruda for certain newly diagnosed metastatic KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer patients, which may speed development and improve the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Merck said the FDA granted for in combination with Keytruda for certain newly diagnosed metastatic KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer patients, which may speed development and improve the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Moderna and Merck presented five-year data for their melanoma combination therapy, showing a 49% reduction in recurrence or death risk versus Keytruda alone, reinforcing confidence in Merck’s oncology pipeline and Keytruda’s franchise. Article Title

Moderna and Merck presented five-year data for their melanoma combination therapy, showing a 49% reduction in recurrence or death risk versus Keytruda alone, reinforcing confidence in Merck’s oncology pipeline and Keytruda’s franchise. Positive Sentiment: Reports highlighted possible new EU approval momentum for Keytruda, which would expand the drug’s reach outside the U.S. and support future revenue growth. Article Title

Reports highlighted possible for Keytruda, which would expand the drug’s reach outside the U.S. and support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Merck announced a quarterly dividend , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling financial stability. Article Title

Merck announced a , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling financial stability. Positive Sentiment: Merck is also strengthening its capital structure with a notes offering, which may improve liquidity and financial flexibility. Article Title

Merck is also strengthening its with a notes offering, which may improve liquidity and financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Merck will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, a routine investor event that could provide updates but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

Merck will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, a routine investor event that could provide updates but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer noting that Merck’s cancer dominance has been challenged by J&J is more of a competitive observation than a direct catalyst, but it underscores pressure in oncology. Article Title

Commentary from Jim Cramer noting that Merck’s cancer dominance has been challenged by J&J is more of a competitive observation than a direct catalyst, but it underscores pressure in oncology. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported Merck is discussing whether its COVID antiviral molnupiravir could be used in the Ebola response; this is potentially meaningful, but still exploratory. Article Title

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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