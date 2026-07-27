Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.12 and last traded at $131.81, with a volume of 455652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.07.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.94.

View Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.9%

The company's fifty day moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day moving average is $117.78. The company has a market cap of $326.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 8,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 3,237 shares of the company's stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,603 shares of the company's stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 14,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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