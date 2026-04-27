Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session's volume of 599 shares.The stock last traded at $127.3280 and had previously closed at $131.9788.

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Merck KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a long-established multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1668. Operating under the brand Merck Group (and using distinct consumer-facing names in certain regions to avoid confusion with other companies of similar name), the company is privately controlled by the Merck family and organizes its activities across multiple business units that serve customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The company's operations are organized mainly into three businesses.

Further Reading

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