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Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Merck KGaA logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Merck KGaA saw an unusually-high trading volume Monday of about 694 shares (up 16% from 599), but the absolute volume remains very small; the stock last traded at $127.33, down from the prior close of $131.98.
  • The stock is trading below both its 50‑day ($135.64) and 200‑day ($139.60) moving averages; valuation and balance-sheet metrics include a market cap of $16.34 billion, P/E of 19.31, debt/equity of 0.27, quick ratio 0.84 and current ratio 1.31.
  • Merck KGaA is a family-controlled, centuries-old German chemical and pharmaceutical group with global operations organized across three main business units.
  • Interested in Merck KGaA? Here are five stocks we like better.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session's volume of 599 shares.The stock last traded at $127.3280 and had previously closed at $131.9788.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a long-established multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1668. Operating under the brand Merck Group (and using distinct consumer-facing names in certain regions to avoid confusion with other companies of similar name), the company is privately controlled by the Merck family and organizes its activities across multiple business units that serve customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The company's operations are organized mainly into three businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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