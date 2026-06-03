Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Mercury Systems Trading Up 1.4%

Mercury Systems stock opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -470.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $184,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,980,725.48. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando D. Carvalho sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $625,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,686,753.28. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,874. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 569 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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