Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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Mercury Systems Stock Up 3.6%

MRCY opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -455.75 and a beta of 0.94. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Mercury Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $922,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $184,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,725.48. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,874 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 51.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,441 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,861,000 after acquiring an additional 290,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,973 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company's stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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