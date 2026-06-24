Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN) CEO Sells $71,650.00 in Stock

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $71,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 448,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,474.79. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 5,500 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $75,515.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 3,650 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $50,224.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 5,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $68,500.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 9,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $117,180.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 7,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $91,280.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 12,196 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $126,472.52.

On Monday, May 4th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $64,100.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $63,400.00.

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Meridian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRDN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 56,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,773. Meridian Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $167.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter. Meridian had a negative return on equity of 99.65% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRDN. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meridian by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,899 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Meridian by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,695 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 65,501 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Meridian by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,409 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Meridian in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "sell (e+)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Meridian to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meridian

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Holdings Inc is engaged in the online gaming and betting business, providing sports betting, online casino, and gaming operations across multiple jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company has three reportable segments: MeridianBet Group, GMAG, and RKings & CFAC. The MeridianBet Group segment includes retail and online sports betting, casinos, and related gaming operations. The GMAG segment focuses on the resale of third-party gaming content, mainly serving customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

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