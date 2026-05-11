Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Sells $313,050.00 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) Director Lynne Ward sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $488,921.49. The trade was a 39.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 226,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $381.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,913,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 917,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $76,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 16.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 863,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $71,910,000 after purchasing an additional 124,396 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 250.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $62,428,000 after purchasing an additional 536,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Compass Point set a $107.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMSI

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

Further Reading

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