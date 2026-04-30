Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.010-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

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Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,234,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,678. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $381.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.40 million. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point set a $107.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.56.

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Key Stories Impacting Merit Medical Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Merit Medical Systems this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 28,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $183,137,000 after buying an additional 234,682 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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