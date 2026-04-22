Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.92 and traded as high as $106.28. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $101.65, with a volume of 69,911 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLAB. Zacks Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mesa Laboratories from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 3.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. The stock has a market cap of $561.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 1.51%.The firm had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mesa Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shiraz Shabanali Ladiwala bought 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.23 per share, with a total value of $252,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $615,616.29. This trade represents a 69.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Christopher Capone bought 1,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.35 per share, with a total value of $99,331.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $261,804.15. This trade represents a 61.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,116 shares of company stock worth $452,076. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $4,711,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 300.0% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $5,137,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 218.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 84,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: MLAB is a global provider of instrumentation products designed for critical process monitoring, testing and calibration. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the company serves a diverse set of end markets including healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, energy and industrial sectors. With a focus on precision measurement and validation, Mesa Laboratories helps customers ensure regulatory compliance, product safety and operational efficiency across complex manufacturing and sterilization processes.

The company's product portfolio encompasses biological and chemical indicators for sterilization process validation, digital data loggers and sensors for environmental monitoring, and optical gas analyzers with sample-conditioning solutions for oil, gas and petrochemical applications.

Further Reading

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