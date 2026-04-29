Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Announces Earnings Results

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Meta Platforms' conference call:

Q1 showed strong core performance with $56.3B total revenue (+33% YoY) , family apps ad revenue of $55B , ~3.56 billion daily users, a 19% increase in ad impressions and a 12% rise in average ad price.

Q1 showed strong core performance with , family apps ad revenue of , ~3.56 billion daily users, a 19% increase in ad impressions and a 12% rise in average ad price. Meta highlighted major AI progress — the release of Muse Spark and an upgraded Meta AI drove double-digit increases in engagement, while business AIs scaled from ~1M to >10M weekly conversations and Meta AI adoption is strong in app stores.

Meta highlighted major AI progress — the release of and an upgraded Meta AI drove double-digit increases in engagement, while business AIs scaled from ~1M to >10M weekly conversations and Meta AI adoption is strong in app stores. Capital investment is stepping up materially: Q1 CapEx was $19.8B , 2026 CapEx guidance rose to $125B–$145B , and contractual commitments jumped by $107B , increasing near-term cash and execution risk despite efficiency initiatives.

Capital investment is stepping up materially: Q1 CapEx was , 2026 CapEx guidance rose to , and contractual commitments jumped by , increasing near-term cash and execution risk despite efficiency initiatives. Reported Q1 net income of $26.8B and EPS of $10.44 were materially boosted by an $8.03B tax benefit; underlying results would be ~$18.7B net income and $7.31 EPS without that one-time item.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $669.12. 17,763,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,522,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $520.26 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $630.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.65.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.84, for a total transaction of $421,958.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,232.48. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total value of $386,860.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,565,949. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 166,229 shares of company stock valued at $106,445,932 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,841,345 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $59,963,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,763 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,043,955 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $6,629,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,874,837 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $9,818,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,713,823 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $16,974,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,559,200 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $10,270,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,021 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong monetization and product moves — Meta continues to monetize AI-driven ad demand and reported robust Q1 results that beat revenue/earnings expectations, supporting the company's growth narrative. Earnings/Press Release

Strong monetization and product moves — Meta continues to monetize AI-driven ad demand and reported robust Q1 results that beat revenue/earnings expectations, supporting the company's growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: New revenue/creator options — Meta launched a pilot to pay eligible creators in USDC stablecoins (Colombia, Philippines), which could lower payout friction and open new monetization paths in developing markets. Meta Pays Creators In Stablecoins

New revenue/creator options — Meta launched a pilot to pay eligible creators in USDC stablecoins (Colombia, Philippines), which could lower payout friction and open new monetization paths in developing markets. Positive Sentiment: Energy/infra partnerships to support AI data centers — Meta announced collaborations (space-based solar, long-duration storage) intended to lock in continuous power for AI workloads, a strategic move to reduce energy risk and support long-term AI capacity. Meta Bets on Space-Based Solar

Energy/infra partnerships to support AI data centers — Meta announced collaborations (space-based solar, long-duration storage) intended to lock in continuous power for AI workloads, a strategic move to reduce energy risk and support long-term AI capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Management disclosures and housekeeping — Meta filed its Q1 results, slide deck and conference materials; COO Javier Oliván executed a planned Rule 10b5-1 sale (disclosed). These are routine but noted by traders. SEC Filing

Management disclosures and housekeeping — Meta filed its Q1 results, slide deck and conference materials; COO Javier Oliván executed a planned Rule 10b5-1 sale (disclosed). These are routine but noted by traders. Negative Sentiment: Big increase in capital spending — Meta raised FY capital-expenditure guidance substantially (now targeting far larger AI/data-center investment), a near-term cash and free‑cash‑flow headwind that spooked investors. CapEx Forecast Increase

Big increase in capital spending — Meta raised FY capital-expenditure guidance substantially (now targeting far larger AI/data-center investment), a near-term cash and free‑cash‑flow headwind that spooked investors. Negative Sentiment: Reality Labs losses persist — Reality Labs recorded a multibillion-dollar operating loss in Q1 (reported >$4B), reinforcing concerns about long-standing cash burn in AR/VR. Reality Labs Loss

Reality Labs losses persist — Reality Labs recorded a multibillion-dollar operating loss in Q1 (reported >$4B), reinforcing concerns about long-standing cash burn in AR/VR. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal risks in Europe — EU regulators charged Meta with failing to keep under‑13s off Facebook/Instagram under the Digital Services Act and warned of potential fines; the company also flagged legal scrutiny in its communications. EU Charges

Regulatory and legal risks in Europe — EU regulators charged Meta with failing to keep under‑13s off Facebook/Instagram under the Digital Services Act and warned of potential fines; the company also flagged legal scrutiny in its communications. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to guidance and user growth — Despite strong top-line beats, investors focused on higher spending, mixed user-growth signals and slightly cautious guidance, which led to a pullback in shares after the print. Market Reaction / WSJ

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $910.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $837.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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