Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $559,831.82 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.57, for a total value of $559,831.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,143,118.21. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.57, for a total transaction of $380,274.53.

On Monday, May 4th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.74, for a total transaction of $382,268.46.

On Monday, May 4th, Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.74, for a total transaction of $562,767.24.

On Monday, April 27th, Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.84, for a total transaction of $621,197.84.

On Monday, April 27th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.84, for a total transaction of $421,958.36.

On Monday, April 20th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.09, for a total transaction of $427,776.61.

On Monday, April 20th, Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.09, for a total value of $629,763.34.

On Monday, April 13th, Javier Olivan sold 1,887 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $1,187,960.85.

On Monday, April 13th, Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10.

On Monday, March 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.38, for a total value of $380,784.02.

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Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3%

META stock traded up $13.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $616.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,583,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,978,258. The business has a 50-day moving average of $624.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $642.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.26 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 76,587.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 105,292,277 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $69,502,379,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,152,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,995,630 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $132,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,279 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,466,595 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,608,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,841,345 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $59,963,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

More Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $765.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Further Reading

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