Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $850.00 price target on the social networking company's stock. Guggenheim's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on META. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $855.00 to $760.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $837.09.

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Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1%

Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $667.59. 3,708,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,513,954. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.27. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $517.50 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.02 EPS. Meta Platforms's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 29.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.09, for a total value of $629,763.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,946.79. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,949. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 166,117 shares of company stock worth $106,367,778 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 34.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,052 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 84,059 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $55,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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