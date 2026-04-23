Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Down 2.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $653.05 and last traded at $659.15. Approximately 11,563,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 15,623,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $674.72.

Specifically, COO Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.09, for a total transaction of $427,776.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,651,938.61. The trade was a 20.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.09, for a total transaction of $629,763.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,946.79. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,565,949. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $855.00 to $760.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $872.00 to $908.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $805.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $856.00 to $765.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $837.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Key Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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