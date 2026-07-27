Metals Royalty Co Inc. The (NASDAQ:TMCR) Short Interest Update

Metals Royalty Co Inc. The (NASDAQ:TMCR - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 80,720 shares, an increase of 180.1% from the June 30th total of 28,820 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

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Metals Royalty Co Inc. The Stock Performance

TMCR traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 58,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,011. The firm has a market cap of $396.16 million and a PE ratio of -31.62. Metals Royalty Co Inc. The has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $9.00.

Metals Royalty Co Inc. The (NASDAQ:TMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMCR shares. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Metals Royalty Co Inc. The in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "sell (e-)" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Metals Royalty Co Inc. The to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Metals Royalty Co Inc. The to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metals Royalty Co Inc. The currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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About Metals Royalty Co Inc. The

Metals Royalty Co Inc NASDAQ: TMCR is a publicly traded metals-focused royalty and streaming company. The company acquires, manages and monetizes royalty, stream and other net-smelter-return interests on mining projects, providing investors with exposure to commodity production without direct operational responsibility for mines. Its portfolio approach targets a range of metals, with an emphasis on precious metals such as gold and silver as well as select base metals.

Metals Royalty generates revenue through recurring payments tied to the production and sale of metals from properties on which it holds contractual royalty or streaming rights.

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