Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Methanex from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Methanex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Methanex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Methanex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.78.

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Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MEOH opened at $54.81 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 0.60. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Methanex had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The company had revenue of $957.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Methanex's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Methanex by 546.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 227,723 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 99,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Methanex by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 932,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $37,020,000 after acquiring an additional 242,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $108,917,000 after purchasing an additional 336,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company's stock.

Methanex News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Methanex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Methanex’s board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.185 per share , signaling confidence in cash flow and providing income support for shareholders. Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend

Methanex’s board declared a quarterly dividend of , signaling confidence in cash flow and providing income support for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Methanex and maintained an Outperform rating with an $80 price target , reinforcing a constructive view on the company’s earnings outlook. Methanex Corporation stock information

Scotiabank slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Methanex and maintained an rating with an , reinforcing a constructive view on the company’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage from National Bank was also described as positive, adding to the favorable sentiment around the name. Positive Report for Methanex (MEOH) from National Bank

Recent analyst coverage from National Bank was also described as positive, adding to the favorable sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank’s Q2 2026 earnings estimate of $3.78 per share is in line with expectations for the upcoming quarter, so it is not a major new catalyst by itself. Methanex Corporation stock information

Scotiabank’s Q2 2026 earnings estimate of is in line with expectations for the upcoming quarter, so it is not a major new catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: News that Methanex shut down its Titan plant could raise concerns about near-term operating disruptions, which may weigh on sentiment. Methanex shuts down Titan plant

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company's core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

Further Reading

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