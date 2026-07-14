Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Trading Up 8.3% - Time to Buy?

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.1310. 615,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 682,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Get Methode Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEI shares. Barrington Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sidoti reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Methode Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEI

Methode Electronics Trading Up 8.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $609.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $298.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.46 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Methode Electronics's payout ratio is -19.80%.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 51.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,065 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 99,308 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Methode Electronics by 84.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 162,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $1,340,000. 4D Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company's stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc is a Chicago-based global manufacturer of custom-engineered electronic and electromechanical components and assemblies. Founded in 1946, Methode specializes in providing solutions that integrate electrical connectors, sensors, switches, human-machine interface devices and power distribution modules. The company's product portfolio addresses complex application requirements across a broad range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, healthcare and data/telecommunications.

In its automotive segment, Methode develops advanced connector systems, circuit protection devices and thermal management solutions for internal combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Methode Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Methode Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Methode Electronics currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here