MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect MetroCity Bankshares to post earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.80 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts: Sign Up

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.70. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $37.46.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. MetroCity Bankshares's payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 21.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,057 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MetroCity Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MetroCity Bankshares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MetroCity Bankshares

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, MetroCity Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. MetroCity Bankshares focuses on community banking, leveraging local expertise to support the financial needs of the greater Houston metropolitan area.

MetroCity Bank offers traditional deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MetroCity Bankshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MetroCity Bankshares wasn't on the list.

While MetroCity Bankshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here