Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,408.5455.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,310.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,182.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,282.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,023.05 and a twelve month high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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