Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Lowered to $1,194.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,444.08.

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Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,123.08 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,079.34 and a 12-month high of $1,525.17. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,276.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,367.66.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. Mettler-Toledo International's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.19 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 46.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,989,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $173,165,000 after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 969,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,351,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,508 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $121,021,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 793,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $974,633,000 after purchasing an additional 76,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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