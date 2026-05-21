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Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 22,914 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • Saba Capital Management, a major shareholder in Mexico Fund, bought 22,914 additional shares on May 19 at an average price of $21.58, increasing its stake by 1.16% to nearly 2.0 million shares.
  • The filing shows Saba has been actively accumulating the fund’s shares over several recent trading days, including multiple purchases in mid-May and a larger 100,000-share buy in late April.
  • Mexico Fund’s stock recently traded at $21.60, near its 50-day average, and the fund paid a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, equal to a 6.5% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Mexico Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,914 shares of Mexico Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $494,484.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,995,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,055,056.46. The trade was a 1.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,610 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,944.80.
  • On Monday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,586 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $401,271.74.
  • On Friday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,334 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,348.00.
  • On Thursday, May 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,108 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $728,376.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,148 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.13 per share, for a total transaction of $335,225.24.
  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $198,090.00.
  • On Thursday, May 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $65,460.00.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 217 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,628.61.
  • On Wednesday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,505 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $76,619.30.

Mexico Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MXF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 12,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,751. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,332 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 73,032 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981,733 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mexico Fund by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 128,185 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. North Ground Capital raised its holdings in Mexico Fund by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 126,312 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 95,443 shares during the period. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 107,154 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc NYSE: MXF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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