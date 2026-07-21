Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a 8.1% increase from Mfs Govt Mkts's previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

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Mfs Govt Mkts Trading Up 0.2%

Mfs Govt Mkts stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Mfs Govt Mkts has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Institutional Trading of Mfs Govt Mkts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,376,089 shares of the company's stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 88,757 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Mfs Govt Mkts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,362,236 shares of the company's stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 57,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mfs Govt Mkts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company's stock.

About Mfs Govt Mkts

MFS Government Markets Fund NYSE: MGF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income consistent with preservation of capital and liquidity by investing primarily in U.S. government and government-related debt securities. The fund's portfolio typically consists of U.S. Treasury obligations, agency securities and repurchase agreements collateralized by government-backed instruments. By concentrating on high-quality, sovereign-issued fixed income, MGF aims to offer investors relatively stable returns while minimizing exposure to credit risk.

The fund employs a disciplined, yield-curve-aware approach, blending short-term and intermediate-term maturities to balance income generation with interest-rate sensitivity.

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