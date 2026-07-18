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MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
MFS Intermediate Income Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares moved above their 50-day moving average, trading as high as $2.47 and last changing hands at $2.4650.
  • The trust recently announced a monthly dividend of $0.02 per share, payable July 31 to shareholders of record on July 23, implying an annualized yield of about 9.7%.
  • Institutional ownership remains significant, with several firms increasing stakes; 50.90% of the stock is held by institutional investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $2.47. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $2.4650, with a volume of 105,202 shares trading hands.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust's previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 22,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 132,779 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,026,256 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 43,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 314,850 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust NYSE: MIN is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Trust pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of intermediate-duration fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and select non-investment-grade debt instruments. The Trust may employ leverage to enhance income potential and intends to distribute gains and interest earnings on a monthly basis.

The portfolio is managed by the fixed-income team at MFS Investment Management, a global asset manager founded in 1924 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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