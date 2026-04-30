MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $41.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded MGM Resorts International from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.31.

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MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 450,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,708,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 66,822,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,481,113,855.50. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,125.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,347,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,275,206.06. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MGM Resorts International this week:

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

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