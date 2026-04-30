MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company's current price.
MGM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.31.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $39.36 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.35.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 450,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,708,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,822,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,113,855.50. This represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 37,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,347,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $183,275,206.06. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,446,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,642,060 shares of the company's stock worth $264,874,000 after buying an additional 3,429,946 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 26,820,202 shares of the company's stock worth $978,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $82,348,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,787,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.
Key Stories Impacting MGM Resorts International
Here are the key news stories impacting MGM Resorts International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Consolidated revenue beat — MGM posted record consolidated 1Q net revenue of $4.45B, topping Street revenue estimates and showing 4.2% YoY growth, driven by China and digital channels. MGM Resorts’s NYSE: MGM Q1 CY2026: Beats On Revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Strong performance at MGM China and BetMGM — MGM China reported double-digit revenue growth and higher Macau visitation; BetMGM North America also grew revenue and adj. EBITDA. These businesses are reducing MGM’s reliance on U.S. Strip recoveries. MGM China Reports 2026 First Quarter Results
- Positive Sentiment: Non-core asset monetization — MGM closed the sale of MGM Northfield Park operations for ~$546M in April, which improves near-term liquidity and de-risks the portfolio. MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
- Neutral Sentiment: Las Vegas revenue is back to YoY growth — Management said Las Vegas net revenue grew YoY for the first time since 3Q24, but underlying margin trends remain mixed. Watch margin recovery cadence closely. MGM (MGM) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and slide deck available — Use the earnings call transcript and slide deck for details on capital allocation, digital growth cadence and any updated guidance. Q1 Slide Deck / Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and profit decline — MGM reported $0.49 EPS vs. ~$0.56–0.57 consensus and $0.69 a year ago; net income fell YoY, which is pressuring valuation multiple given the company’s leverage. MGM Resorts International Q1 Results Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Las Vegas EBITDA squeezed by higher expenses — Management said Las Vegas EBITDA declined in the quarter because of increased expenses (labor, promotions, and operating costs), raising near-term margin risk even as revenue improves. MGM Resorts International (MGM) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: Local operations/disruption risks — Food-court operator bankruptcy and the permanent closure of the MGM Grand buffet highlight shifting consumer spend patterns and could pressure F&B revenue and margins at Strip properties. MGM Resorts Faces Dining Shifts And Valuation Questions After Las Vegas Closures
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — Analysts and traders focused on the EPS miss and margin headwinds; coverage noted the stock dipped after the earnings release. MGM Shares Dip After Q1 Earnings — Here's Why
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
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MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.
The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.
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