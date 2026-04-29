MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.800 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from MGP Ingredients' conference call:

Reported Q1 sales of $106.4M with adjusted EBITDA of $15M and adjusted EPS of $0.15, offset by a $179.5M non‑cash goodwill/asset impairment that produced a $134.8M GAAP loss; management reaffirmed 2026 guidance (sales $480–500M, adj. EBITDA $90–98M, adj. EPS $1.50–1.80) and raised cash‑flow forecasts to OCF $50–55M and FCF $30–35M.

Reported Q1 sales of $106.4M with adjusted EBITDA of $15M and adjusted EPS of $0.15, offset by a $179.5M non‑cash goodwill/asset impairment that produced a $134.8M GAAP loss; management reaffirmed 2026 guidance (sales $480–500M, adj. EBITDA $90–98M, adj. EPS $1.50–1.80) and raised cash‑flow forecasts to OCF $50–55M and FCF $30–35M. Announced temporary idling of Limestone Branch and Lux Row distilling operations (affecting 33 employees) to align production with inventory — management says product availability won’t be affected and expects ~ $10M annual cash‑flow improvement and a lower peak net leverage (~3.5x).

Announced temporary idling of Limestone Branch and Lux Row distilling operations (affecting 33 employees) to align production with inventory — management says product availability won’t be affected and expects ~ $10M annual cash‑flow improvement and a lower peak net leverage (~3.5x). Branded Spirits is being refocused on ~10 priority brands and portfolio rationalization (>30 tail brands discontinued, ~15 more planned) to boost margins (~20bps run‑rate); premium‑plus momentum was highlighted by Penelope Bourbon up 10% and early digital marketing gains for Yellowstone in targeted states.

Branded Spirits is being refocused on ~10 priority brands and portfolio rationalization (>30 tail brands discontinued, ~15 more planned) to boost margins (~20bps run‑rate); premium‑plus momentum was highlighted by up 10% and early digital marketing gains for Yellowstone in targeted states. Ingredient Solutions delivered 29% sales growth and 56% gross‑profit growth with 14% efficiency gains, but elevated effluent/waste disposal costs have cut into margins (now expected mid‑teens for the year) and require a Q2–Q3 shutdown and equipment additions to materially reduce costs.

Ingredient Solutions delivered 29% sales growth and 56% gross‑profit growth with 14% efficiency gains, but elevated effluent/waste disposal costs have cut into margins (now expected mid‑teens for the year) and require a Q2–Q3 shutdown and equipment additions to materially reduce costs. Distilling Solutions sales fell 40% to $28M and gross profit declined 54% amid high industry inventory levels; the company added 20+ brown‑goods customers but expects 2026 to be a trough year while premium white‑goods commercialization scales later in H2.

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MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. 348,650 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,354. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. MGP Ingredients's payout ratio is -9.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 130.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 278.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on MGP Ingredients from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MGP Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGP Ingredients from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on MGP Ingredients from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGPI

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: MGPI is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

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