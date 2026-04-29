MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$500.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.1 million.

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MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.82 million. MGP Ingredients had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm's revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. MGP Ingredients's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGP Ingredients

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 349.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100,131 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,609 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company's stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: MGPI is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

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