MGP Ingredients Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

MGP Ingredients NASDAQ: MGPI reported first-quarter 2026 results that came in “in line with our expectations” on sales, while adjusted profitability measures landed ahead of management’s internal expectations amid what executives repeatedly described as a challenging spirits industry backdrop.

President and CEO Julie Francis said first-quarter sales totaled $106.4 million, down year-over-year, while adjusted EBITDA was $15.0 million and adjusted basic EPS was $0.15, both also lower than the prior-year period. “However, both of these key metrics were ahead of expectations,” Francis said, adding that the quarter helped validate the company’s focus on execution and controllable actions.

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Quarterly financial results included a large non-cash impairment

CFO Brandon Gall said consolidated sales were about $106 million, down 13% year-over-year. Gross profit fell 22% to $33.6 million, and gross margin declined roughly 400 basis points to 31.6%.

Gall said SG&A declined modestly, with total SG&A down about 1% and adjusted SG&A down about 2%. Branded Spirits advertising and promotion (A&P) expenses were 13.6% of Branded Spirits sales, representing a 24% year-over-year reduction as the company cycled “the final period of elevated marketing spend” ahead of what Gall called a more disciplined, efficient approach. He reiterated the company expects full-year Branded Spirits A&P to remain 13% to 14% of segment sales.

Net income swung to a loss of $134.8 million, which Gall attributed primarily to a “discrete non-cash adjustment” of $179.5 million to reduce the carrying value of goodwill and other long-lived assets in the Branded Spirits segment. He added the adjustment included about $27 million for equipment unrelated to distillation at the Lux Row facility in Kentucky. Reported EPS was a loss of $6.30 versus a loss of $0.14 a year earlier, which Gall said was mainly driven by those adjustments. Adjusted net income was $3.3 million, down 57% year-over-year, and adjusted EPS was $0.15, down 58%.

Capital expenditures were $2 million, down 75%, and Gall maintained the company’s full-year CapEx estimate of approximately $20 million. As of March 31, net debt leverage was about 2.1x.

Kentucky distilling operations to be temporarily idled beginning in May

Francis said MGP will temporarily idle distilling operations in Kentucky at Limestone Branch and Lux Row starting in May as the company works to “better align our operations and inventory.” She said the move will affect 33 employees, but “is not expected to impact the availability of our products or our services to our customers.” Francis emphasized that the company’s largest facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, will remain fully operational.

In response to analyst questions, Francis described the idling as affecting a “modest portion” of total distilling capacity and said it was driven by inventory alignment rather than demand disruption. She noted most of the paused production was intended for future aged inventory for MGP’s own brands rather than near-term customer commitments. Gall added that the decision supports working capital and balance sheet stewardship, and said the associated costs have historically been capitalized because they relate primarily to Branded Spirits whiskey put-away, so the company does not expect a significant adjusted impact to operating margins.

Gall said the idling is expected to improve full-year cash flows by $10 million versus prior expectations. Excluding the Penelope earn-out payment, he said MGP now expects 2026 operating cash flow of $50 million to $55 million and free cash flow of $30 million to $35 million. He also said MGP expects net leverage to peak around 3.5x, improved from the 3.75x peak previously discussed on the fourth-quarter call.

Branded Spirits: premium-plus growth and portfolio rationalization

Francis said Branded Spirits sales were down year-over-year as expected, but the company saw “constructive progress” in the premium-plus and mid-price tiers, which both grew in the quarter. Segment gross margin expanded 180 basis points to 47.8%, reflecting mix and “early benefits” from revenue growth management initiatives, though gross profit declined to $21.1 million due largely to lower private label sales in the “other” category.

Within premium-plus, Francis said sales increased 1.5%. Penelope Bourbon posted 10% year-over-year sales growth, which Francis said was driven by momentum in Penelope Four Grain and limited-time releases including Havana, Rio, and American Light Whiskey. She also pointed to early traction for Penelope’s ready-to-pour Black Walnut and Apple Cinnamon Old Fashioned offerings.

Yellowstone declined year-over-year in the quarter, but Francis said she is seeing “early signs of stabilization and recovery,” supported by innovation and increased digital investment. She highlighted an ultra-premium limited release, Yellowstone Recollection, as “exceptionally well received,” with demand exceeding expectations. Francis said Yellowstone was the first brand to deploy a fully integrated digital activation strategy, and noted that in Pennsylvania and California, the approach combined with revenue growth management initiatives drove “robust double-digit growth” for Yellowstone in the first quarter versus last year.

Francis said El Mayor tequila grew year-over-year due to price-pack architecture efforts, including expanded 1.75-liter offerings and new 375-milliliter sizes. Exotico tequila rose “strong double digits,” which she attributed to a new 1-liter offering, on-premise distribution gains, and price optimization, while the 375-milliliter size was positioned as a trade-up option in off-premise channels.

As part of a broader portfolio review, Francis said the company discontinued more than 30 “tail brands” in the first quarter and plans to discontinue about 15 more by year-end. She said the discontinued brands represent roughly 1% of Branded Spirits net sales and are expected, when annualized, to improve the segment’s gross margin profile by an estimated 20 basis points. In the Q&A, Gall clarified the 20-basis-point figure is an annualized run-rate benefit that will not necessarily fully hit in 2026, though impacts expected in 2026 are reflected in guidance.

Francis said the rationalization is expected to improve line efficiency and free up production time for core SKUs, with the “main impact” being inventory reduction. She said the move should reduce working capital by more than $2.5 million and lower logistics and storage costs, while helping distributors focus execution on roughly 10 “power brands” targeted for investment.

Distilling Solutions: management still expects 2026 to be a “trough” year

In Distilling Solutions, Francis said first-quarter sales were $28 million, down 40% year-over-year, as the domestic whiskey supply environment remained challenging. Segment gross profit fell 54% to $8.6 million amid elevated industry inventory levels.

Even so, Francis said the company’s customer expansion efforts are “taking hold,” citing 9% growth in aged sales and the addition of more than 20 new customers in the quarter, including what she described as a significant national private label whiskey customer. In the Q&A, she said the company has expanded its view of the addressable market and that about 75% of the new-customer pool was new-to-industry customers, with roughly 25% sourced from competitors. The new business was described as largely brown goods and typically aged purchases.

Francis also discussed efforts to broaden premium white goods offerings, noting the company completed its first customer sale under a new customized initiative, while acknowledging commercialization and scaling will take time. She said MGP now expects growth from the initiative to pick up in the second half of the year. Gall later said the company reduced its full-year white goods sales outlook to “up mid-single digits,” largely due to that timeline, with much of the reduction expected to be offset by improved sales in other product lines. He said MGP continues to expect low-to-mid-30s gross margins for the Distilling Solutions segment.

Asked about broader demand timing, Francis said MGP continues to view 2026 as “likely be a trough year” for Distilling Solutions and said nothing in the first quarter changed that view. She described customer conversations as active and increasingly focused on “how they wanna reengage product types and customization services, not necessarily if,” while noting the company still expects more clarity by the end of the second quarter, consistent with prior commentary.

Ingredient Solutions: sales growth tempered by effluent cost pressure and planned shutdown

Ingredient Solutions delivered first-quarter sales of $34.2 million, up 29% year-over-year, driven by higher volume, price, and mix for specialty wheat proteins and starches, Francis said. Gross profit increased 56% to $3.8 million, and gross margin rose nearly 200 basis points to 11.2%, as higher specialty sales were partially offset by higher waste disposal costs.

Francis said operational reliability has been improving sequentially, with efficiency up 14% year-over-year. She said fluid disposal has been “more complex and more costly than initially projected,” and reducing waste and disposal costs remains a priority. The company has a planned shutdown at the end of the second quarter into the third quarter for maintenance and capital projects to improve reliability and throughput and provide “some relief” on disposal costs.

In the Q&A, Francis said the company expects effluent impacts to decline sequentially by year-end and be “cut in half” following the addition of equipment, including a third dryer. Gall said the company now expects full-year Ingredient Solutions segment gross margins to be in the mid-teens due to increased effluent costs and the planned shutdown.

Guidance reaffirmed

Gall said MGP is reaffirming its full-year 2026 guidance:

Net sales: $480 million to $500 million

$480 million to $500 million Adjusted EBITDA: $90 million to $98 million

$90 million to $98 million Adjusted basic EPS: $1.50 to $1.80

$1.50 to $1.80 Average shares outstanding: approximately 21.4 million

approximately 21.4 million Annual tax rate: approximately 27%

Gall said expected efficiencies and savings from the company’s “Cost Ownership mindset” initiative are projected to offset a reduced gross profit outlook in Ingredient Solutions. In response to a question about taxes, Gall said the company is working to optimize cash taxes “from an outflow and timing standpoint as much as possible,” while maintaining its approximately 27% annual rate expectation excluding the impairment-related impacts.

Francis closed by saying the company’s roadmap remains focused on “focus, execution, discipline, and accountability,” as MGP works to navigate near-term industry challenges and position the business for long-term value creation.

About MGP Ingredients NASDAQ: MGPI

MGP Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: MGPI is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

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