Michael Doak Acquires 16,500 Shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) Director Michael Doak bought 16,500 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $318,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 707,228 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,717.24. This represents a 2.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Doak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Michael Doak acquired 11,330 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $213,797.10.

On Thursday, May 28th, Michael Doak acquired 11,000 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $207,570.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Michael Doak acquired 24,880 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $463,265.60.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael Doak bought 11,000 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $211,530.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Michael Doak bought 11,000 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $207,790.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Michael Doak bought 17,538 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $324,803.76.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael Doak purchased 15,745 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $295,848.55.

Get TWFG alerts: Sign Up

TWFG Price Performance

TWFG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 443,421 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,242. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock's 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 94.71 and a quick ratio of 94.71. TWFG, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. TWFG had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts expect that TWFG, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWFG shares. Zacks Research downgraded TWFG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut TWFG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on TWFG from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TWFG from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TWFG from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWFG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TWFG

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TWFG by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of TWFG by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TWFG, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TWFG wasn't on the list.

While TWFG currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here