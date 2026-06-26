Michael Feld Sells 75 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) EVP Michael Feld sold 75 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $11,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,175.20. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Feld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael Feld sold 75 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.35, for a total transaction of $11,051.25.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael Feld sold 74 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $11,243.56.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE BDX traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.06. 12,180,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,854. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $790,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,118,282,000 after buying an additional 4,223,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,989,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,714,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,737 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,646,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,260,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,486,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,841,083,000 after purchasing an additional 336,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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