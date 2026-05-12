Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,200 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $163,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,606 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,826.28. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $170,292.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $165,708.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $167,700.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $142,524.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $181,368.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $186,672.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $776,204.82.

On Monday, March 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $199,608.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $150,600.00.

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Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.43. The company had a trading volume of 695,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,210. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.49.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 620.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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