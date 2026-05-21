Free Trial
Your Portfolio Deserves Better! MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Upgrade Now
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Michael Intrator Sells 200,000 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
CoreWeave logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares on May 19 at an average price of $98.33, for proceeds of about $19.7 million. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • CRWV stock rose 6.2% to $107.58, with trading volume slightly above average. The company remains highly volatile, with a beta of 7.84, and has ranged from $63.80 to $187.00 over the past year.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally constructive, with CoreWeave carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $129.63. However, some firms have turned more cautious, citing concerns about valuation and the company’s heavy debt load.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $19,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,266,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,525,043.33. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

CoreWeave Stock Up 6.2%

NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $6.30 on Thursday, hitting $107.58. 31,754,037 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,375,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 7.84.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business's revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWV. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CoreWeave Right Now?

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
By Ryan Hasson | May 15, 2026
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

3 Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now — and 2 to Avoid
3 Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now — and 2 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines