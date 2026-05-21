Michael Intrator Sells 200,000 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $19,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,266,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,525,043.33. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
CoreWeave Stock Up 6.2%
NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $6.30 on Thursday, hitting $107.58. 31,754,037 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,375,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 7.84.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business's revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
More CoreWeave News
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted CoreWeave’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including bullish commentary tied to its big Meta-related opportunity and broader demand for GPU cloud capacity, which is helping support the stock. CoreWeave Scores Big With Meta — We See 66% Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary also point to continued enterprise expansion, especially in financial services, which could help diversify CoreWeave’s customer base beyond the most skeptical AI buyers. CoreWeave building up enterprise business, led by financial services
- Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment around AI infrastructure remains strong, and a new loan facility backed by CoreWeave’s HPC assets suggests the company may have additional funding flexibility to keep expanding capacity. CoreWeave Launches Pioneering HPC Infrastructure-Backed Loan Facility
- Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave also benefited from broader AI-related trading interest after the SpaceX IPO story revived enthusiasm for infrastructure and compute names, though the impact is indirect. SpaceX IPO Filing Is Moving Rocket Lab, CoreWeave, and Other Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: GF Securities reportedly started coverage with a Buy rating, adding another supportive analyst view, but this was partly offset by other cautious notes in the same news cycle. CoreWeave in focus as GF Securities starts with Buy rating
- Negative Sentiment: D.A. Davidson turned more cautious on CoreWeave, saying it is hard to chart a clear path forward, which renewed concerns about valuation and the company’s heavy debt burden. D.A. Davidson Goes Neutral On CoreWeave
- Negative Sentiment: Separate commentary urged investors to stay on the sidelines, reflecting ongoing skepticism about whether CoreWeave’s rapid growth can outpace the risks tied to leverage and competition. As AI infrastructure heats up, stay on the sidelines with CoreWeave stock
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling also weighed on sentiment, as Brian Venturo sold 375,000 shares, reinforcing investor concerns even though the trade was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Brian Venturo Sells 375,000 Shares of CoreWeave NASDAQ: CRWV Stock
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on CRWV. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.63.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $34,000.
CoreWeave Company Profile
(Get Free Report
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CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
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