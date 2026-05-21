Michael Intrator Sells 200,000 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $19,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,266,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,525,043.33. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

CoreWeave Stock Up 6.2%

NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $6.30 on Thursday, hitting $107.58. 31,754,037 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,375,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 7.84.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business's revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWV. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here