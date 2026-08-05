Michael Mahoney Acquires 186,240 Shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mahoney purchased 186,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.33 per share, for a total transaction of $9,000,979.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,590,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,845,859.92. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,431,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,405,885. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm's fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sfam LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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