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Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Michelin logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Analyst consensus: Michelin has a consensus "Hold" rating from eight brokerages (seven holds, one buy), with recent actions including Berenberg initiating at Hold, Barclays upgrading to Equal Weight, Zacks cutting to Hold and Citi reiterating a Buy.
  • Price and balance-sheet snapshot: MGDDY opened at $18.24 with 50‑day/200‑day moving averages of $17.98/$17.38 and a 12‑month range of $14.82–$20.48, and shows solid liquidity (current ratio 1.90, quick ratio 1.22) with a very low debt‑to‑equity of 0.04.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Michelin in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Michelin from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research cut Michelin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Michelin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGDDY

Michelin Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Michelin has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Michelin

(Get Free Report)

Michelin OTCMKTS: MGDDY is a French multinational tire manufacturer founded in 1889 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Over more than a century the company has grown into one of the world’s leading tiremakers, serving passenger car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, agricultural, construction and aviation markets. Michelin has a global footprint with manufacturing facilities, research centers and commercial operations across multiple regions to supply OEMs, replacement markets and large commercial fleets.

The company’s core business is the design, manufacture and sale of tires and related products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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