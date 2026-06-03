Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.5217.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Key Headlines Impacting Microchip Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 76,469 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $7,155,969.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,385,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $878,326,345.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $333,220.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,596,428.51. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 548,302 shares of company stock valued at $49,186,035 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $105.91. The firm's 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's payout ratio is 866.67%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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