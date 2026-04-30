Microchip Technology (MCHP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $1.2635 billion for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Microchip Technology Stock Up 7.0%

MCHP opened at $90.17 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Microchip Technology's payout ratio is currently -627.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Key Headlines Impacting Microchip Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $36,879,915.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,495,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $840,663,616.65. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Further Reading

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